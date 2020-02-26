Daniel E. Bachus Purchases 1,000 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) CFO Daniel E. Bachus acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.57 per share, for a total transaction of $80,570.00.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $81.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $132.72.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $213.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 33.28%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised Grand Canyon Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 330.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.