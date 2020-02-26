Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Dana has raised its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Dana has a payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dana to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Shares of DAN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.09. 226,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,342. Dana has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Dana had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dana will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

