Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) Receives News Sentiment Rating of -3.00

Headlines about Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dalmac Energy earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

The company has a market capitalization of $990,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18. Dalmac Energy has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 736.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Get Dalmac Energy alerts:

Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.01 million for the quarter.

Dalmac Energy Inc provides well stimulation and fluid management services to the oil and natural gas industries in Alberta, Canada. The company engages in oilfield servicing, fluid hauling, chemical sales, rig moving, and tank rental activities. It offers various oil field services through pressure/pumper trucks, which deliver and inject methanol into lines and wells; hot oilers used to heat oil to dissolve wax build-up in wells and facilities that restrict the flow of oil and gas; and tank trucks used in conjunction with the hot oilers and pressure units, as well as for hauling oil and water to and from wells and facilities.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Dalmac Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalmac Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.