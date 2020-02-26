DA Davidson Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.74 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.75.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

SWM opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.48. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1,062.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.58%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.