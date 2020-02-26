Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CWK stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.99.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 40,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $788,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 832,722 shares in the company, valued at $16,104,843.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Duncan Palmer sold 6,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $128,468.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

