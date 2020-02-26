CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

CSP has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Get CSP alerts:

Shares of CSPI stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499. CSP has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.92 million, a PE ratio of -54.40 and a beta of 1.09.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other CSP news, CEO Victor Dellovo sold 2,000 shares of CSP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,811.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.