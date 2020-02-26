Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 81.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 258,702 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $1,673,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $1,303,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 577.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCRN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

