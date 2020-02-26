Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.94

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 1843185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.
CRON has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.54.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 3.22.
About Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)
Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.
