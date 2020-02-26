Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.94

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 1843185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

CRON has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 3.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 2,080.0% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 102.4% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 2,812.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the period. 14.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

