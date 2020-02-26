Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Position Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Crocs worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 14.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at about $3,045,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Crocs by 40.3% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 48,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 13,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth about $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ CROX traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $34.86. 7,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,146. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.81. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $43.79.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

