Critical Survey: Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) and Dine Brands Global (NASDAQ:DIN)

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) and Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Wingstop and Dine Brands Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wingstop 0 7 12 0 2.63 Dine Brands Global 0 3 5 0 2.63

Wingstop presently has a consensus target price of $105.35, suggesting a potential upside of 11.77%. Dine Brands Global has a consensus target price of $104.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.01%. Given Dine Brands Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dine Brands Global is more favorable than Wingstop.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wingstop and Dine Brands Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wingstop $199.68 million 13.91 $20.48 million $0.73 129.12 Dine Brands Global $780.93 million 1.90 $80.35 million $5.37 16.49

Dine Brands Global has higher revenue and earnings than Wingstop. Dine Brands Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wingstop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Wingstop has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dine Brands Global has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.8% of Dine Brands Global shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wingstop shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Dine Brands Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wingstop and Dine Brands Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wingstop 10.26% -10.13% 13.66% Dine Brands Global 11.46% -57.98% 6.23%

Dividends

Wingstop pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Dine Brands Global pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Wingstop pays out 60.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dine Brands Global pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wingstop has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Dine Brands Global has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Dine Brands Global is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Dine Brands Global beats Wingstop on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia. Wingstop Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. Its Applebee's restaurants offer American fare with drinks and drafts; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 1,768 Applebee's franchised restaurants, and 1,831 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants. It is also involved in the lease or sublease of 676 IHOP franchised restaurants and 1 Applebee's franchised restaurant; and the financing of franchise fees and equipment leases. The company was formerly known as DineEquity, Inc. and changed its name to Dine Brands Global, Inc. in February 2018. Dine Brands Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is based in Glendale, California.

