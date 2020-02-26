Critical Contrast: Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) versus Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alector and Coherus Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector 0 0 8 0 3.00 Coherus Biosciences 0 0 7 0 3.00

Alector presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.42%. Coherus Biosciences has a consensus target price of $32.71, suggesting a potential upside of 53.59%. Given Coherus Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coherus Biosciences is more favorable than Alector.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Alector shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of Alector shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Coherus Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alector and Coherus Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector -378.57% -58.27% -21.31% Coherus Biosciences N/A N/A -5.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alector and Coherus Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector $27.51 million 68.62 -$52.25 million ($4.62) -5.93 Coherus Biosciences $1.56 million 957.53 -$209.34 million ($3.22) -6.61

Alector has higher revenue and earnings than Coherus Biosciences. Coherus Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alector, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Alector

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company's preclinical stage products comprise AL101 for the treatment of multiple neurodegenerative disorders; and AL003 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also has 10 programs under research and development stage. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States. Its clinical-stage product candidates include immunology, anti-tumor necrosis factor biosimilar candidates, CHS-1420 for adalimumab and CHS-0214 for etanercept, which has completed Phase III clinical programs; ophthalmology biosimilar candidates, CHS-3351 for ranibizumab and CHS-2020 for aflibercept that is in preclinical development; and CHS-131, small molecule therapeutic candidate and other metabolic conditions. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

