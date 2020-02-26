Credit Suisse Group Boosts Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $24.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.31% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BEN. Standpoint Research started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.93.
Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87.
In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,478,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $642,487,000 after buying an additional 3,130,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,635,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $120,442,000 after buying an additional 902,350 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $112,543,000 after buying an additional 143,499 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,035,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $116,463,000 after buying an additional 2,228,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $102,965,000 after buying an additional 1,169,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
