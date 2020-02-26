Credit Suisse Group Boosts Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $24.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BEN. Standpoint Research started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.93.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,478,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $642,487,000 after buying an additional 3,130,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,635,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $120,442,000 after buying an additional 902,350 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $112,543,000 after buying an additional 143,499 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,035,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $116,463,000 after buying an additional 2,228,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $102,965,000 after buying an additional 1,169,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.