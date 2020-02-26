CRA International (CRAI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect CRA International to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CRA International has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.27.

Get CRA International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of CRA International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

In other news, Director William F. Concannon sold 695 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $35,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.