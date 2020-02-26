Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €44.28 ($51.49).

Get Covestro alerts:

ETR:1COV opened at €37.72 ($43.86) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.09. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a fifty-two week high of €55.78 ($64.86).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.