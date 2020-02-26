Cormark Weighs in on First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Cormark upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for First Majestic Silver in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FR. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.67.

Shares of TSE FR opened at C$12.42 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of C$7.38 and a twelve month high of C$16.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.58 per share, with a total value of C$62,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$377,400. Also, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 70,416 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.21, for a total transaction of C$1,141,689.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$149,083.13. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,909.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.