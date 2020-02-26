Cormark Comments on Hudbay Minerals Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $708.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $7.83.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -10.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 310,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 68,745 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,945,809 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 790,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,885,515 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 874,100 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

