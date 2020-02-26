Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €57.67 ($67.05).

Shares of CCAP opened at €42.35 ($49.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.26 million and a PE ratio of 12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Corestate Capital has a 1-year low of €25.45 ($29.59) and a 1-year high of €43.15 ($50.17). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €39.75 and its 200-day moving average price is €34.30.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

