Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Corcept Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of CORT opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.25. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $17.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 49,048.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after buying an additional 1,275,251 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,768,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,005 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,718,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 629,038 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 235.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 500,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 595,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 375,033 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

