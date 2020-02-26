Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Stake Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.27% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,575,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,148,000 after acquiring an additional 76,496 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after purchasing an additional 17,977 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $6,504,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 6.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

CTB traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.93. 32,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,124. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.80. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $750.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

CTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.