Contrasting Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) and Azure Power Global (OTCMKTS:AZRE)

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) and Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Summer Energy and Azure Power Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Energy -4.03% -60.10% -12.81% Azure Power Global -14.18% -6.54% -1.38%

Summer Energy has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Azure Power Global has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Summer Energy and Azure Power Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Azure Power Global 0 0 5 0 3.00

Azure Power Global has a consensus target price of $20.07, suggesting a potential upside of 21.40%. Given Azure Power Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Azure Power Global is more favorable than Summer Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Summer Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Azure Power Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.8% of Summer Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Summer Energy and Azure Power Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Energy $151.90 million 0.31 -$7.75 million N/A N/A Azure Power Global $143.52 million 4.73 $1.13 million $0.13 127.15

Azure Power Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Summer Energy.

Summary

Azure Power Global beats Summer Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summer Energy Company Profile

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric service provider in Texas, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The company procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a portfolio capacity of approximately 1,871 megawatts. Azure Power Global Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in New Delhi, India.

