Contrasting Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) & Osiris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OSIR)

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Osiris Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OSIR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Gritstone Oncology alerts:

80.1% of Gritstone Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of Gritstone Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.4% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gritstone Oncology and Osiris Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology -1,838.71% -54.23% -41.94% Osiris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gritstone Oncology and Osiris Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology 0 0 5 0 3.00 Osiris Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gritstone Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.02%. Given Gritstone Oncology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gritstone Oncology is more favorable than Osiris Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gritstone Oncology and Osiris Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology $1.19 million 268.09 -$64.78 million ($7.26) -1.23 Osiris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Osiris Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gritstone Oncology.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology Inc., an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Osiris Therapeutics

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes regenerative medicine products in the United States. Its products include Grafix and Stravix for treating chronic wounds of diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, arterial ulcers, and severe burns, as well as surgical and trauma wounds; BIO4 for bone repair and regeneration in spine, trauma, extremity, cranial, and foot and ankle surgeries; and Cartiform for treating articular cartilage lesions in the knee and other joints. The company also develops and markets Menvivo for the repair of meniscus; and TruSkin for treating chronic wounds. It markets and distributes its products directly to physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare providers, as well as through agents and distributors. Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.