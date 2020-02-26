Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Concert Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CNCE stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $323.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

