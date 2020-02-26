Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 121.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Comtech Telecomm. were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,288,000 after purchasing an additional 40,031 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

CMTL stock opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.95. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Comtech Telecomm. Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

