Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMTL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of CMTL stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,623. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.73. Comtech Telecomm. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.29 million, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,148,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,768,000 after buying an additional 571,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 420.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 300,523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 279,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 176,076 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,606,000 after purchasing an additional 160,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 120,326 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

