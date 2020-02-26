Comparing National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) & First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) and First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. National Bankshares pays out 62.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancshares pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. National Bankshares has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years and First Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. National Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

31.8% of National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of National Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for National Bankshares and First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Bancshares has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.69%. Given First Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Bancshares is more favorable than National Bankshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Bankshares and First Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bankshares $50.95 million 4.85 $16.15 million $2.32 16.42 First Bancshares $175.48 million 3.52 $43.74 million $2.79 11.76

First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than National Bankshares. First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

National Bankshares has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancshares has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares National Bankshares and First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bankshares 32.46% 9.28% 1.36% First Bancshares 24.93% 10.38% 1.38%

Summary

First Bancshares beats National Bankshares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services for individual and business customers; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. As of February 22, 2018, it operated 24 branch offices, a loan production office, and 24 automated teller machines in Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, as well as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it originates loans to purchase existing residential homes or construct new homes, and to refinance existing mortgages; and provides financial and wealth management services. Further, the company offers Internet banking services, automated teller machines, voice response telephone inquiry services, commercial sweep accounts, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, merchant, mobile deposit, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and credit card services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, individuals, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through a network of 61 full-service branches, 1 motor branch, and 4 loan production offices in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Florida, and Georgia. The First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

