Comparing Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) & Future Healthcare of America (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) and Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Future Healthcare of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and Future Healthcare of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interactive Brokers Group 6.24% 2.12% 0.24% Future Healthcare of America N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Interactive Brokers Group and Future Healthcare of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interactive Brokers Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 Future Healthcare of America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.36%. Given Interactive Brokers Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Interactive Brokers Group is more favorable than Future Healthcare of America.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and Future Healthcare of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interactive Brokers Group $2.58 billion 8.42 $161.00 million $2.27 23.03 Future Healthcare of America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Future Healthcare of America.

Summary

Interactive Brokers Group beats Future Healthcare of America on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. It offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. The company provides electronic execution and clearing services. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Future Healthcare of America

Natur Holdings B.V. produces health food, such as natural juices and snacks. The company is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

