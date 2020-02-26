Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.65

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 81338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BVN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.68 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

