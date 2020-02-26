Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 62,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.6% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,866,000. C J Advisory Inc grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 132,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $661,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 49,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.92.

