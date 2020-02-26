Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,187 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. AT&T makes up approximately 1.0% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average is $37.67.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

