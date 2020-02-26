Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.6% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 262,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,234,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 77,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $61.26 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

