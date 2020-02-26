Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,891,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,533,906,000 after acquiring an additional 61,495 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,794,323,000 after acquiring an additional 45,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,386.32 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,467.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,313.23. The stock has a market cap of $952.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective (up previously from $1,560.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Aegis boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,523.89.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

