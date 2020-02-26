Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Invests $1.09 Million in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,823 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V opened at $192.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.04 and a 200-day moving average of $185.69. The company has a market capitalization of $390.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,105 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

