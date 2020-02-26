Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Buys Shares of 45,671 Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.4% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,808 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,383,000 after purchasing an additional 627,776 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,351,000 after buying an additional 119,198 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,079,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,639,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,398,000 after buying an additional 2,011,954 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

NYSE:BAC opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $271.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.81. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

