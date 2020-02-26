Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Acquires Shares of 6,814 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,237,000 after buying an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,947,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $314.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.95. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $274.10 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.