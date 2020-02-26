Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Acquires New Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. Air Products & Chemicals comprises 1.0% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,809,950,000 after acquiring an additional 454,016 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,854 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 948,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,476,000 after acquiring an additional 96,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 848,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $237.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.97. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.01. The company has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.83.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

