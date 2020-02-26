Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.76, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $25.59.

COLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $6,475,643.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 402,086 shares in the company, valued at $8,817,745.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $31,532.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,540.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

