Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Codemasters Group (LON:CDM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 375 ($4.93) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 310 ($4.08). Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CDM. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.00) target price on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

CDM opened at GBX 313.50 ($4.12) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $474.39 million and a PE ratio of 20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 297.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 245.41. Codemasters Group has a 52 week low of GBX 190 ($2.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 356 ($4.68).

In other Codemasters Group news, insider Rashid Ismail Varachia sold 200,000 shares of Codemasters Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.42), for a total transaction of £520,000 ($684,030.52).

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

