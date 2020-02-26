CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Stake Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 77,643 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CNX Resources by 27.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CNX Resources by 7.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

NYSE:CNX opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.61. CNX Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $508.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

