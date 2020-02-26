CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

CNB Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. CNB Financial has a payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,047. The stock has a market cap of $430.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.96. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.05.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 22.06%. Equities analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCNE. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on CNB Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CNB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

