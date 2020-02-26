CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.
CNB Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. CNB Financial has a payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.
Shares of NASDAQ CCNE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,047. The stock has a market cap of $430.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.96. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.05.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCNE. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on CNB Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CNB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.
CNB Financial Company Profile
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
