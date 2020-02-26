Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 30.80 ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 31 ($0.41) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of LON CLIN traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 746.50 ($9.82). The stock had a trading volume of 835,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,646. Clinigen Group has a 12 month low of GBX 777.50 ($10.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,069 ($14.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $979.76 million and a PE ratio of 186.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 934.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 894.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a GBX 2.15 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Clinigen Group’s payout ratio is 1.75%.

CLIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Clinigen Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.39) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,253 ($16.48).

About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

