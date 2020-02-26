Clearway Energy (CWEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CWEN stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWEN shares. ValuEngine cut Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.