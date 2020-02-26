CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (CCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CCO opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.79. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63.

CCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.39.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

