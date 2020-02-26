Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:CLH traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.87 and a 200 day moving average of $80.80. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 1.65. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.40.
In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $1,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,647,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,804,227.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.
