Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CLH traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.87 and a 200 day moving average of $80.80. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 1.65. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.40.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $1,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,647,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,804,227.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.