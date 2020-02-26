Clarivate Analytics (CCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CCC opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Clarivate Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66.

CCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

