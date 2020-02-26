Civeo (CVEO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) will be issuing its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $232.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 3.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. Civeo has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

