Civeo (CVEO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) will be issuing its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $232.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 3.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. Civeo has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

