City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,264 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.35% of City worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in City by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of City during the third quarter worth approximately $724,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of City by 169.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of City by 16.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of City during the third quarter worth approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

CHCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of City from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on City in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,869. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.76. City Holding has a 12-month low of $71.39 and a 12-month high of $83.07.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 million. City had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that City Holding will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. City’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

In other City news, Director Diane W. Strong-Treister acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,888.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

