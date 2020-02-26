China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.93

China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.93 and last traded at $33.50, with a volume of 131230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of China Online Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of China Online Education Group in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $528.61 million, a PE ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Online Education Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of China Online Education Group worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:COE)

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.