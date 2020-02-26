ChemoCentryx Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 1,657 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,644% compared to the average daily volume of 95 put options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCXI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pui San Kwan sold 122,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $4,249,067.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 732,503 shares of company stock valued at $30,708,793. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after buying an additional 57,080 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at $126,536,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 2.40.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

