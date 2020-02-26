Cheesecake Factory Inc Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $2.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.69. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CAKE. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $38.82 on Monday. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 42.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 294,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after buying an additional 87,620 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

