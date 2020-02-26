Chase Packaging (OTCMKTS:CPKA) Trading Down 19.6%

Chase Packaging Corp (OTCMKTS:CPKA)’s stock price traded down 19.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16, 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 7,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.

Chase Packaging Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPKA)

Chase Packaging Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it manufactured woven paper mesh for industrial applications; and polypropylene mesh fabric bags for agricultural use, as well as distributed agricultural packaging manufactured by other companies. The company intends to secure a merger partner wishing to go public or acquire private companies to create investment value.

